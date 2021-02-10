FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of South Valley high school students are making sure distance learning doesn't take a toll on their peers.
Redwood High School freshman Keira Bixler says she's seen first hand the impact COVID-19 has had on her fellow students.
"We realized we had to do something for all these kids," said Bixler. "We noticed our peers were really struggling with finding an outlet for school for help."
With the collaboration of her fellow students, the teens started Brainiacs Mentoring. It's a free virtual tutoring program for K-8 students.
"We really hope to help them realize that learning can be very fun," added Bixler, "During this time, as hard as it can be, that they are so resilient and they can get through this."
Over the past several months, roughly 20 high school students have joined the group as tutors, helping students in one-on-one virtual sessions, as needed.
"Just seeing how COVID was effecting everybody, even in our own grade level, everyone was just having a hard time," said Freshman and co-founder Adam Hacker. "We couldn't imagine how it must be for the small kids in elementary school and middle school."
Now they're setting their sights on helping even more students. If your student is in need of tutoring, you can visit their website braniacsmentoring.com to sign up for a session. If you'd like to volunteer your time as a tutor, you can also fill out an application online.
"Our plan is to grow as big as we can," said Bixler. "We have lots of plans for the future and we want to reach as many people as possible."
Visalia teens start free online tutoring program for K-8th graders
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More