Siblings steal from Visalia Ulta while mom waits in parking lot, police say

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested at the Ulta Beauty store on Mooney Boulevard and Cameron Avenue at about 6 Sunday night.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of Fresno siblings are in custody accused of stealing from a Visalia beauty store.

Officers say the pair filled up bags with items and ran out of the store.

Officers found the kids hiding in a nearby Chipotle bathroom.

They say the two took about $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.

Their mother, 33-year-old Dequita Harrell, was found waiting in the parking lot.

She was arrested and booked for theft-related warrants.

The 13-year-old was booked for grand theft at the Juvenile Detention Facility, and the 12-year-old was released to Child Welfare Services due to his age.