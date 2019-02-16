A Visalia woman who is suspected of smuggling drugs into a Tulare jail is now behind bars herself.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Tammy Gomes is suspected of smuggling drugs into a Tulare County Detention Facility for the last two weeks. The drugs were being sent to 38-year-old Raymond Durham, who is currently in jail on unrelated charges.On Friday, detectives with TCSO served a search warrant at a home on North Ben Maddox Way, south of East St. Johns Parkway in Visalia. Officers found meth, drug paraphernalia related to meth and other items associated with drug sales, according to police.Gomes was arrested and faces charges of importing narcotics into a county jail, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a residence for the purpose of drug use. In addition to his previous charges, Durham is now facing new charges including importing narcotics into a county jail and conspiracy to commit a crime.TCSO is asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 559-733-6218, or to send them anonymous information through email at TCSO@tipnow.com.