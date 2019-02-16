DRUGS

Visalia woman accused of smuggling drugs to inmate gets arrested

Tammy Gomes (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Visalia woman who is suspected of smuggling drugs into a Tulare jail is now behind bars herself.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Tammy Gomes is suspected of smuggling drugs into a Tulare County Detention Facility for the last two weeks. The drugs were being sent to 38-year-old Raymond Durham, who is currently in jail on unrelated charges.

On Friday, detectives with TCSO served a search warrant at a home on North Ben Maddox Way, south of East St. Johns Parkway in Visalia. Officers found meth, drug paraphernalia related to meth and other items associated with drug sales, according to police.

Gomes was arrested and faces charges of importing narcotics into a county jail, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a residence for the purpose of drug use. In addition to his previous charges, Durham is now facing new charges including importing narcotics into a county jail and conspiracy to commit a crime.

TCSO is asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 559-733-6218, or to send them anonymous information through email at TCSO@tipnow.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jaildrugsmethtulare county sheriff's officeTulare
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUGS
Police: Student, 13, gives out marijuana gummies to classmates
Woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Court papers: Witness claims El Chapo had sex with minors
More drugs
Top Stories
Man shot in drive-by shooting; police search for suspect
Man stabs brother with kitchen knife when argument turns heated
Flooding closes major Merced County highway once again
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Another tornado confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold
Australian woman grows enormous cabbage
Medical emergency causes panic at Orpheum Theatre in SF during 'Hamilton'
Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for Lyft
Show More
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
Fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno
1 person rushed to hospital after shooting in central Fresno
Madera County mother found safe
Snow serves as both lure and obstacle as people flock to mountains
More News