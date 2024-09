Vonny Sturgeon celebrates 95th birthday in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local legend celebrated her 95th birthday over the weekend.

Vonny Sturgeon, along with her husband Ed, helped found the United Cerebral Palsy Central California in 1954.

On Saturday, she celebrated her milestone birthday at the new UCP Center.

All those who attended were encouraged to donate to the organization instead of gifts.

The center serves children and adults who have a broad range of disabilities and special needs, including cerebral palsy.