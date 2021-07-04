Walmart offering free, virtual classes on life lessons

From buying a car to balancing a budget, Walmart wants to help.
"There's resume building, how to build a resume, interview skills, you learn what the rights and wrongs are in interviews," explained VP of Walmart US Learning Andy Trainor.
They're offering free, virtual classes to anyone 16 and above.
"The participants can ask questions, do activities, interact with each other and all of it for free to help the community," said Trainor.
Here in the Valley, instructors work out of the Walmart Supercenter in Dinuba, instructing attendees in 1-hour classes on various topics.
"This is a way for us to utilize our existing training academies," added Trainor, "to help give back to the community and our customers educational needs they might need for skills in the work place."
Classes are all online and open to the public.
"When the COVID restrictions are eased, we'll move some of the classes to face to face," said Trainor.
Right now they say the focus is on giving people in the community the life lessons they need.
"Walmart always strives to be a better part of the community and help our customers in a variety of ways," said Trainor. "This is our way to try and give our customers the skills they need to improve their lives."
Classes are still open. For a list of what's available and details on how to register visit their website here.