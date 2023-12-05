Fans celebrate what would've been Walt Disney's 122nd birthday at his birthplace in Chicago

A Walt Disney birthday celebration got underway on Tuesday in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. He would've been 122 years old.

CHICAGO -- A celebration on Wednesday night in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood marked what would have been Walt Disney's 122nd birthday.

It took place at his birthplace on North Tripp, a detail that excited young fans.

"Before, I actually didn't know he lived in Chicago, well his family house, I'm like, my mind's blown," one fan said.

The special guest at Tuesday night's celebration was Angel Reyes.

She's the Walt Disney birthplace ambassador, a former Miss Illinois, and, she too is from the Hermosa neighborhood.

