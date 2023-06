A wanted man is in custody after being pulled over on Highway 41 in Northeast Fresno.

Wanted man arrested after being found in Northeast Fresno

A truck with a trailer was pulled over on northbound Highway 41 near Herndon Avenue just before midnight.

Officers say the driver had several warrants for his arrest.

He was taken into custody.

The Herndon Avenue off-ramp was closed for a short time but has since reopened.