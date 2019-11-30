Warehouse fire lights up downtown Fresno

Fresno firefighters are working on a giant warehouse fire Saturday morning on Van Ness, just south of Highway 41.They're pouring water on the building from a couple of ladder trucks.The fire broke out at about 5:15 a.m. and the flames tore through the building quickly.Fresno firefighters called out at least two alarms and they're trying to keep those flames from jumping to nearby buildings and the train tracks just to the south.It's too early for investigators to get in there and figure out what happened or if anyone was inside the building, but they found several mattresses sitting just outside and they know it seems to have a lot of fuel to burn.