Flames break out at warehouse in southeast Fresno with homes and businesses nearby

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a fire at a warehouse in southeast Fresno.

The flames were reported after 1 am Monday on East Ave. near Florence.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the building.

They took on the fire from the outside with water cannons on aerial ladders.

High gusty winds made it difficult to put out the fire, as embers were seen flying.

Officials say this was an empty building, and no one should have been inside.

There are industrial businesses and homes nearby.

Fire officials think homeless activity in the area may have caused the fire.