3 hospitalized, 1 possibly trapped after car crashes into Fresno County canal, CHP says

3 people were able to get out of the water on their own but investigators say they believe 1 person may be trapped in the car.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A water rescue is underway in Fresno County after a car crashed into a canal on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:20 pm in the area of Herndon Avenue and Madsen Road.

Officials say a speeding car lost control on the wet roadway and went into the nearby Friant-Kern Canal.

Three people were able to get out of the water on their own but investigators say they believe one person may be trapped inside the car.

The rapid currents in the canal have carried the car downstream from where it when into the water.

Officers say the four people believed to have been in the car range in age from 17 to 19.

Those who were able to get out of the car were taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been involved in the crash.

Crews are expected to be in the area for the next several hours as they search for the car.