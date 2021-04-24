weather

Winter Storm Alert issued for parts of Central Valley for Sunday, Monday

Temperatures are expected to dip into the low 60s on Sunday and Monday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Winter Storm Alert issued for parts of Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Accuweather Alert in the Sierra is still firmly in place above 5,000 feet.

Action News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso is warning about snow-covered roads, which could make travel in higher elevations dangerous.

He says Central Valley rain will vary from .10 to .25 inches, and more than .50 inches is expected in the mountains.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Mariposa County, Madera County and a portion of Fresno County, and a Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of the south end of Fresno County as well as the Tulare County mountains.

And if you're not happy with the recent spell of warm weather, you'll have some respite. Temperatures are expected to dip into the low 60s on Sunday and Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresno countymadera countymariposa countytulare countysierra foothillswinter stormweatherstorm
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Accuweather Forecast
Smoke-filled skies trigger an air quality alert, but aid firefighters
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News