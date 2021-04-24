Winter Storm Alert issued for parts of Central Valley for Sunday, Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Accuweather Alert in the Sierra is still firmly in place above 5,000 feet.Action News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso is warning about snow-covered roads, which could make travel in higher elevations dangerous.He says Central Valley rain will vary from .10 to .25 inches, and more than .50 inches is expected in the mountains.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Mariposa County, Madera County and a portion of Fresno County, and a Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of the south end of Fresno County as well as the Tulare County mountains.And if you're not happy with the recent spell of warm weather, you'll have some respite. Temperatures are expected to dip into the low 60s on Sunday and Monday.