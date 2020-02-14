Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Rain And Storms

By , and
We have a dry start to the day with plenty of cloud cover but we are tracking a strong low pressure system that is moving through southern California this morning and will be making its way in to the central valley this afternoon. Rain will start in the south valley this afternoon spread to the central valley by the early evening and a few showers will make it to the north valley. The south valley will see the majority of rainfall today. We do have the potential for thunderstorms from Fresno to the south with heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail, and lightning. Flooding could be an issue if you get stuck under one of those storms. The Sierra Nevada is looking at the chance for 6-11 inches of snowfall for elevations above 7000 feet, and should not dip as low as the grapevine. Rain and storms will linger in to Wednesday morning then clear out by the afternoon. We will stay dry the rest of the week with high temperatures in the 70s.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

