Accuweather Forecast: Weekend Forecast

A beautiful Friday ahead of us with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s across the valley. We will stay dry for today but we are tracking a chance of showers for the weekend. Saturday we will be in the low 60s and cloud cover will gradually build in throughout the day. By the afternoon we will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few pop up showers. Better chance of rain for Sunday we will see scattered showers through the afternoon then it will become more widespread by Sunday evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s. High pressure builds in for next week keeping us dry Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will also warm starting in the upper 60s Monday, low 70s Tuesday, mid 70s by mid-week and near 80 by the time we head in to Thursday. There are no rain chances so far for all of next week. Climate prediction center does believe that our temperatures will stay above normal for the next two weeks and rainfall will stay below average for those two weeks.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.