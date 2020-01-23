Meteorologist: Don't worry about less rainfall in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Colin McKellar, the meteorologist at Hanford's National Weather Service, spends most of his days looking at computer screens.He monitors atmospheric patterns using the European and Canadian models, and various programs to forecast storms coming into Central California."It can be very difficult because you're trying to figure out where the storm track is going," McKellar said.That storm was not too close to the Central Valley. McKellar says most of the rain has been passing farther north, leaving many people here with dry conditions."In the Valley itself, we've seen about two to four inches below average," McKellar said.So far, Fresno and Merced counties have had about four inches of rain, while the average is six inches.Madera county has seen roughly 4.75 inches of rain while the average is 5.3. And, Tulare County has seen between three and four inches, while the average is 4.5But McKeller says now is not the time to be worried."We still have time with February, March and April," McKellar said. "Just conserve water. We want to make sure the reservoirs stay full."