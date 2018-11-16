NWS: Expect a rainy Thanksgiving weekend, two storm systems heading to California

A couple of storms are heading to California and are expected to bring rain during the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Weather Service.The NWS says the first system will bring rain into Central California on Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day. The second storm will bring additional rain later in the holiday weekend.The NWS is warning drivers about slick roads, possible travel delays and wintery weather over the high Sierra. It's predicting several inches of snow will fall over the highest elevations of Sierra.There could also be dense fog with this systems that will impact the parts of the Valley, regions of the Sierra and the Tehachapi mountains.