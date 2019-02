Today, NWS Hanford employee conducted a storm survey and determined that an EF0 tornado touched down near Ben Hur Road and Beach Road 8 miles south of the city of Mariposa in Mariposa County around 3:55 pm yesterday. — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 3, 2019

CONFIRMED: @NWSHanford says there is evidence that a tornado touched down in Mariposa Co. yesterday. A surveyor found ripped branches and swirled grass about 2 miles north of Ben Hur. Same storm as video below, unsure if it's same funnel. Thx to @StephenAsAHuman for the vid! pic.twitter.com/FxCJHtMlr8 — Brandon Johansen ABC30 (@BrandonABC30) February 3, 2019

The National Weather Service in Hanford has confirmed the touch down of an EF0 tornado in Mariposa County during Saturday's afternoon storm.Officials from the NWS surveyed the area where video was taken of a funnel cloud yesterday on Ben Hur Road, just 2 miles north of Ben Hur.Surveyors found "damage indicators" including branches ripped from trees and grass swirls.NWS could not say whether the funnel cloud shared in a photo with Action News was the same cloud that touched the ground, but can confirm it was in the same storm.