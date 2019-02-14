Some businesses suffer due to rain

The recent string of storms has also impacted many local businesses and industries.Some car washes don't even bother to open when it's pouring outside.And lately, some construction workers have been forced to miss several days of work.The steady rains have muddied many construction sites and left pockets of standing water. Some projects are too messy to work around so crews couldn't get any work done.Home builders typically take rain delays into account when planning neighborhoods but it still makes it tough on workers."You're not going to work outdoors in the rain if you're trying to frame a house. You're not going to be working. If you're going to be roofing a house you're not going to be outside working," says Mike Prandini of the Building Industry Association.Prandini says delays depend on the state of construction but they're still awaiting the next system to blow through.Storms have left some equipment idle.Prandini says if the streets are in, it's easier to get back to work after the rains."But if they're in the process of putting in trenches and putting in the underground for water, sewer and utility lines, that's an issue because that create real problems," he says.The gates were actually locked at Great American Car Wash on Blackstone Avenue. This was supposed to be a day off for everyone because of rain but owner AJ Rassamni saw the skies start to clear so he called employees into work, which they appreciated."This is very important for us. Even though sometimes they're calling for rain, we try to open because we want the employees over here to have some hours so they can have money," he says.It was a bonus day. Rassamni admits we do need the rain and snow in the mountains but the wet winter has made it tough on his business."We're a car wash so we work with the cars outside. Obviously, when the weather is bad business is slow, very slow. When it's too windy, business is slow."Rassamni likes the rain because it cleans off his property and cleans up the dirty Valley air.But he would prefer the skies to open up in the mountains and leave the city more on the drier side.At this point, it doesn't look like he will get his wish.