Unhealthy air quality can cause breathing problems for some

Ozone levels are higher, resulting in air quality that's moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If it is over 100 degrees outside chances are the air quality is not at it's best.

According to the Valley Air District, Jaime Holt says right now the weather is inching towards the Ozone Season.

"That is the time of the summer when different pollutants from cars and trucks mixed with the sun and the heat and they basically bake in the air," said Holt.

He says this means ozone levels are higher, resulting in air quality that is moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

She says the air is at its worst when the heat hits between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We want people to stay inside if possible, go to an air-conditioned place if possible a lot of your air conditioning systems will filter out some of the pollution," said Holt.

Dr. William Ebbeling at Baz Allergy Institute says the heat could create problems for those with asthma or are sensitive.

"During the summer the major irritant is ozone so as we go to high yellow, to orange, to red, to purple, the ozone level goes up, which is toxic to the lungs and the nose lining," said Dr. Ebbeling.

Holt says that if you do choose to go outside then there are a few things to stay safe.

"Try not to overexert yourself, try to drink lots of water, try to stay in the shade and try not getting your cardiovascular system pumping too hard," said Holt.
