501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959.

Check out this lightning streak across the sky in Washington D.C.The video is from an apartment near D.C.'s Logan Circle. It shows a bright orange lightning strike on the right side of the screen, and seconds later, what appear to be multiple streaks on the left.The dramatic sight happened in the middle of a bright blue sky.The lightning was reported Sunday night, amid severe thunderstorm warnings for the area.