Programs helping residents weatherize homes in Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the chill in the air, some Fresno residents who need assistance with weatherizing their homes can find it through the Economic Opportunities Commission.

Weatherization Day brought people to downtown Fresno to see how local agencies can assist low-income families with everything from home repairs to energy efficiency.

"We have another program that helps target to pay for PG &E bills or your gas bills if it's too much," explained EOC Operations Supervisor Monica Goatz.

The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission hosted several booths to help match residents with programs.

Many are funded through federal grants

Hailey Brown benefited from the weatherization program when she had a newborn at home.

"For them to come in and put in insulation and make sure my heating was up to par and then also educate me on things that could potentially harm me and my baby, that I wasn't aware of. To come in and just fix it at no cost and no wait, it was just really great," explained Brown.

Brown thought the program only involved weather stripping but she also had a carbon monoxide detector installed in her home.

"Specifically the things that could save the most energy would be insulation in the walls, attic, floor. that helps reduce those drafts coming in," Goatz explained.

Families also learned about programs that offer LED lights to reduce their energy bills and low-flow shower heads to reduce their water bills.

"It's a service that can be provided multiple times to families and I do see I need the services multiple times throughout my life," said Brown.

The programs are income-based so you would need to apply for the services.

