Over 2,500 marijuana plants found at multiple Los Banos homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement agencies in the North Valley teamed up to bust a massive marijuana grow.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office and Los Banos Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Los Banos on Tuesday.

The houses, both located near Crystal Court and Alyssum Way, had major grows on their property.

Investigators retrieved 2,700 plants from the homes.

Deputies say the marijuana grows were diverting energy from PG&E breakers and caused harmful molds to grow inside the houses.

The sheriff's office is reminding Merced County residents that all outdoor marijuana grows are illegal and you can only have up to six plants growing indoors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los banosmarijuanadrug bust
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for killing mother in Madera Co., sheriff says
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Hanford man arrested after illegal videos found on phone
Show More
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
Program in the South Valley helping low-income families become homeowners
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
Man allegedly points gun at employees at Visalia brewery
Fire sparks in attic of Merced County home
More TOP STORIES News