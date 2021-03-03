Over 2,500 marijuana plants found at multiple Los Banos homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement agencies in the North Valley teamed up to bust a massive marijuana grow.The Merced County Sheriff's Office and Los Banos Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Los Banos on Tuesday.The houses, both located near Crystal Court and Alyssum Way, had major grows on their property.Investigators retrieved 2,700 plants from the homes.Deputies say the marijuana grows were diverting energy from PG&E breakers and caused harmful molds to grow inside the houses.The sheriff's office is reminding Merced County residents that all outdoor marijuana grows are illegal and you can only have up to six plants growing indoors.