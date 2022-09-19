Weed for Warriors: non-profit partners with Fresno pot store to give away free products

Weed for Warriors partnered with a local cannabis shop to give out free products to veterans.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Weed for Warriors partnered with a North Fresno cannabis shop to give out free products to Valley veterans suffering from PTSD and other service-related health concerns.

Events like this have been happening for years across the state, but this was the first time one was able to be held in Fresno.

Dozens of veterans came out to Embarc to recieve their free cannabis.

Stephen Cono said the experience was amazing, "It feels great. It's a blessing. I used to have to drive all the way to Modesto for events like this, and finally, it's like seven minutes away from me now."

Mark Carrillo, the COO of Weed for Warriors, explained who they are trying to help, "Patients, people on disability, set incomes, can't come in here and spend a third of their money on medicine. They've got to eat. They've got to keep a roof over their head."

The leading motivator for Weed for Warriors is the nationwide veteran suicide crisis. On average, 22 veterans die by suicide every day.

"Legal access for veterans and other patients to get what they need is saving lives," says Carrillo.

Some of the vets at Sunday's event say marijuana has been a great alternative to other medications.

"The PTSD medicine messes up your stomach," said Robert Huggins. "I put the medicine down for the cannabis. It makes me feel better. I don't have to worry about my stomach getting holes in it."

As part of the partnership with Weed for Warriors, Embarc offered a 20-percent discount to all veterans in addition to the free products.

From here, Weed for Warriors is making its way down the state to LA and San Diego before returning to Sacramento at the end of the month.

No word yet on when another event will come to Fresno.