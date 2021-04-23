Weekend storm on track to deliver rain to Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An upcoming weekend storm is still on track to deliver rain to the Central Valley and foothills, and snow to the Sierra.ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso predicts cloudy skies on Saturday and drizzles and rain on the Valley floor on Sunday.The estimated rain for the Valley could be anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.An Accuweather Alert is in place for the Sierra. Kevin says 8-16 inches of snow is possible above 7,000 feet, and lesser amounts down to 5,000 feet.