Wendy Pullins disappeared in June 2022 and clues have slowly surfaced.

Arrest made in disappearance and murder of Madera County woman Wendy Pullins, sister says

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made for the disappearance and murder of missing Madera County woman Wendy Pullins.

According to Wendy's sister, Holly Pullins, the Mariposa County Sheriff's arrested Justin Bolton Tuesday morning.

Detectives identified Botlon as a suspect back in late October after receiving credible information from multiple people.

Holly said Wendy was friends with Justin's mom and the Boltons' house was the last place she was known to be.

Wendy disappeared on June 15, 2022, after not showing up to work.

"She worked with my cousin up in Wawona and my cousin texted me and said Wendy didn't show up and I said okay well maybe her car broke down or something, you know? I'll hear from her," said Holly.

The next day Wendy didn't show up again by that Saturday. That's when Holly filed a missing persons report with the Madera County Sheriff's Office since her sister is from Ahwahnee.

It wasn't until September of 2022 when the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office found Wendy's Jeep Cherokee down a steep embankment in a rural part of the county.

A year later, the Sheriff's office confirmed Wendy's blood was found in the Jeep and switched its investigation to a homicide investigation.

