Authorities to provide update on Wendy Pullins murder case

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office will release new details regarding the Wendy Pullins murder case.

It will happen at 2 pm Friday during a press conference inside the Board of Supervisors chambers.

In June of 2022, Pullins was reported missing after not showing up to work.

Her jeep was later found in a rural area with her blood inside.

After an extensive search, her friend's son, Justin Bolton, was recently arrested and pleaded not guilty for the murder.

We will be streaming the press conference. Check back for updates.