WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Authorities to provide update on Wendy Pullins murder case

KFSN logo
Friday, December 1, 2023 7:31PM
Authorities to provide update on Wendy Pullins murder case
EMBED <>More Videos

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office will release new details regarding the Wendy Pullins murder case.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office will release new details regarding the Wendy Pullins murder case.

It will happen at 2 pm Friday during a press conference inside the Board of Supervisors chambers.

In June of 2022, Pullins was reported missing after not showing up to work.

RELATED: Man accused of killing woman in Mariposa County pleads not guilty to felony murder

Her jeep was later found in a rural area with her blood inside.

After an extensive search, her friend's son, Justin Bolton, was recently arrested and pleaded not guilty for the murder.

We will be streaming the press conference. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW