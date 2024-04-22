Woman in 70s hit by car in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in her 70s is in the hospital after being hit by a car in west central Fresno.

It happened just before 7 pm Sunday on Olive and Hughes Avenues.

Fresno Police say a car heading west on Olive hit the woman.

She rolled up on the hood of the car, suffered a head injury and was unconscious when paramedics arrived.

The woman was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators are working to determine who had the right of way.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, and the driver stayed on scene.