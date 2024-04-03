New affordable housing complex in west central Fresno

Tuesday marked the grand opening for Promesa Commons, a new affordable housing complex in west central Fresno.

Tuesday marked the grand opening for Promesa Commons, a new affordable housing complex in west central Fresno.

Tuesday marked the grand opening for Promesa Commons, a new affordable housing complex in west central Fresno.

Tuesday marked the grand opening for Promesa Commons, a new affordable housing complex in west central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday marked the grand opening for Promesa Commons, a new affordable housing complex in west central Fresno.

The property was formerly a Days Inn on Parkway Drive.

Funding from the state's Project Homekey program made the construction of this permanent housing possible.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer was one of the local leaders in attendance. He hopes the grand opening will lead to transformation in the area.

One of the first residents moving in was given her key to begin this new chapter for the city.

This is the first Parkway Drive motel to re-open as housing.

According to Fresno Housing, there are a total of 64 units for individuals and families with one, two, and three bedrooms.