Wednesday, January 3, 2024 2:51PM
Road construction underway for project in west central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Road construction is underway for a months-long project in west central Fresno.

The intersection at Clinton and Valentine Avenues is expected to be closed through the beginning of April.

During that time, a new traffic signal will be installed, along with turn lanes and new sidewalks.

The project also includes storm drains, gutters, curbs and ADA curb ramps.

Detours are available to drivers along McKinley, Shields, Brawley and Marks Avenues.

Families with children who attend Tilley Elementary can take McKinley to Valentine.

