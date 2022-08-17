  • Full Story
Flex Alert issued for California for Wednesday due to excessive heat, high energy demand

So a Flex Alert has been issued in California amid a heat wave, but what exactly does that mean?

FRESNO -- The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electrical grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert - a call for voluntary electricity conservation - from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday due to predicted high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.

"The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California ISO says.

  • Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees
  • Turning off unnecessary lights
  • Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours
  • Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool
  • "Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day
  • Use fans instead of AC when possible

More tips available here.

