Flex Alert issued for California for Wednesday due to excessive heat, high energy demand

FRESNO -- The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electrical grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert - a call for voluntary electricity conservation - from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday due to predicted high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.
"The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California ISO says.
- Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees
- Turning off unnecessary lights
- Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours
- Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool
- "Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day
- Use fans instead of AC when possible