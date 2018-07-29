CARR FIRE

What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane: VIDEO

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Air National Guard took to Facebook to share footage shot from the cockpit of a C-130 aircraft dropping flame retardant on the Carr Fire in Redding, California. (California National Guard/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
REDDING, Calif. --
While people are doing everything they can to get away from the devastating wildfires in California, new video shows what it's like for the first responders who are rushing into the fire zone to battle the blaze.

The California Air National Guard took to Facebook to share footage shot from the cockpit of a C-130 aircraft dropping flame retardant on the Carr Fire in Redding, California. In the clip, the C-130 flies behind another firefighting aircraft as it navigates the smoky skies above the fire in Shasta County.

From the cockpit, multiple hot spots can be seen burning in the forest beneath the plane.


The Carr Fire, which has grown to nearly 90,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of structures and killed six people as of Sunday afternoon, is just one of the many blazes burning across the Golden State. The large River and Ranch Fires are burning closer to the San Francisco Bay Area, the 53,000-acre Ferguson Fire has temporarily closed Yosemite National Park and the Cranston Fire has burned 13,000 acres in Riverside County closer to Los Angeles, among others.

Click here to find out how you can help wildfire victims in California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Carr FireCalifornia National Guardu.s. & worldwildfirebrush firesevere weatherfireairplaneaviation
Related
Meet the planes and choppers used to fight wildfires
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
CARR FIRE
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
Photos from the wildfires across California
Firefighter that was working on Carr Fire killed in traffic accident
PG&E employee dies while working in the area of the Carr Fire in Shasta County
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News