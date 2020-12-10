holiday lights

DIY Christmas Lights Tour: Where to see holiday lights in Fresno and Clovis

The holidays may look a little different this year, but dozens of families in Fresno and Clovis have put in hard work to add bring some holiday cheer to the community.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays may look a little different this year, but dozens of families in Fresno and Clovis have put in hard work to add bring some holiday cheer to the community.

Fresno Street Eats and Granville Homes have put together a DIY Christmas Lights tour.

Residents can drive through holiday lights displays at about a dozen locations across Fresno and Clovis, including Christmas Tree Lane and Candy Cane Lane.

Everything is free, family-friendly and COVID-19 safe.

You can check out a map of the homes here.

Candy Cane Lane is lit up again this holiday season. Here are some of the sights and sounds.



The sheriff's department's helicopter flew over the central Fresno neighborhood's holiday display.

