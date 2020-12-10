DIY Christmas Lights Tour: Where to see holiday lights in Fresno and Clovis

Fresno Street Eats and Granville Homes have put together a DIY Christmas Lights tour.
Residents can drive through holiday lights displays at about a dozen locations across Fresno and Clovis, including Christmas Tree Lane and Candy Cane Lane.
Everything is free, family-friendly and COVID-19 safe.
You can check out a map of the homes here.
