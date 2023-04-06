Fresno County's Sierra Heritage Scenic Wildflower Byway is blooming

Wildflower season is blooming across the Central Valley and the National Sierra Heritage Scenic Byway that hugs our foothills is sure to put on a show this year.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wildflower season is blooming across the Central Valley and the National Sierra Heritage Scenic Byway that hugs our foothills is sure to put on a show this year.

The Wildflower Trail is a 70-mile drive where people can take in the scenery of spectacular blooms. A popular starting point for the trail begins in Old Town Clovis

"We've had people come from New York and all different states and that's the one thing they want to see," said Pamela Nelson, Manager of the Clovis Tourist and Information Center.

From "Baby Blue Eyes" to "Fiddleneck" flowers, the record rainfall the central valley has seen, means there will be plenty of flowers for everyone to see.

"Everything is green, and the wildflowers are blooming, but they call, and they want information on it. Are the wildflowers blooming? I can't guarantee it," explained Nelson.

Pamela Nelson is the manager for the Clovis Tourist Information and Visitors Center. She says after the rain stopped; calls came pouring in.

"We've had more this year so far because I think we've had so much rain," added Nelson.

The trail can take hours to complete, but there are some areas that are known to bloom more than others.

"The bulk of the wildflowers you'll see on Watts Valley Road, you'll take that all the way up and you go through Pine Ridge and out to Auberry," said Hayley Salazar, Marketing and Communications Manager of Fresno County.

And A reminder to those visiting the wildflower trail to enjoy mother nature from a distance.

"This is wildlife we want to make sure that people coming after them get to enjoy it, so don't pick any flowers, don't trample through the flowers, just enjoy the scenery from your car," added Salazar.

The wildflower season is really expected to take off, organizers tell Action News the best month to come is in April before those hot temperatures start to set in. For more information on the wildflower trail: Explore the Fresno County Wildflower Trail (visitfresnocounty.org)