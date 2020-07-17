Baby found alive in trash can at North Carolina church parking lot

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A baby was found crying inside a trash can in a church parking lot Thursday, according to police in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, and police say he is doing well.

A woman heard the baby crying while walking her dog. She started yelling for help and called 911.

Neighbors heard the woman's screams and came outside to help.

"She was on the phone with 911 and the baby still had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck," Tamara Austin told ABC affiliate WWAY. "It wasn't tight, so I was able to take the umbilical cord off his neck."

Another neighbor brought out a towel to wrap around the baby.

"I just picked the baby up and held him and just talked to him," Austin said. "He was breathing, I cleared out his airways, he was breathing fine. He actually cried and at one point he even grabbed my finger."

Police are now trying to track down the baby's mother, but Austin is just grateful that the woman walking her dog stepped up and did the right thing.

"Thank God that she was walking her dog when she was, thank God she heard him cry and was able to bring him up here. 'Cause she's definitely the hero that saved his life," Austin said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonchild abusebaby rescuedtrashbaby
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD to announce if schools will reopen this fall today
Fresno shootings up 71% since April, says police chief
Local school districts await Gov. Newsom's decision on reopening of campuses
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools by Friday, sources say
Man wanted for sexually assaulting 7-year-old multiple times in Hanford
Central California coronavirus cases
Police chase ends in southwest Fresno hit-and-run, authorities looking for suspect
Show More
Police searching for 3 suspects who stole cash from northwest Fresno ATM
Clovis Unified gives more details on reopening schools this fall
Free drive-up COVID-19 testing to be offered in southeast Fresno this weekend
Valley Air District monitoring Mineral Fire's impact on air quality
Storage shed lost after fire in Visalia, no injuries reported
More TOP STORIES News