ABC, ESPN airing NBA Finals, Wimbledon, more for sports-filled Weekend of Champions

NEW YORK -- From the grass court to the basketball court, ABC and ESPN are showcasing a Weekend of Champions!

This weekend's lineup includes the Wimbledon finals, NBA Finals, UFC 264 rematch, ESPY Awards and more.

Check out the full schedule:

SATURDAY

Wimbledon Women's Final


The excitement starts Saturday morning with the Wimbledon Women's Final on ESPN at 9 a.m. ET | 6 a.m. PT.

The ESPYs


On Saturday night, the 2021 ESPYs are on ABC. Acclaimed actor and producer Anthony Mackie hosts this year's awards starting at 8 p.m. ET from Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City.

Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments and saluting the leading performers and performances.

The ESPYS honor ESPN's commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a partnership launched with the late sports icon Jim Valvano at the inaugural ESPYs in 1993.

McGregor vs. Poirier 3


The UFC 264 rematch between Conor MacGregor and Dustin Poirier will have plenty at stake even without a title on the line. The third fight between the two in Las Vegas on Saturday night will air on ESPN+.

SUNDAY

Wimbledon Men's Final


The Wimbledon Men's Final will get the ball rolling on Sunday. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET | 6 a.m. PT.

UEFA Euro Final


Also on ESPN, the UEFA Euro Final Match takes place at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT.

NBA Finals


And then Sunday night, Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, exclusively on ABC, tips off at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. The series will move to Milwaukee where the Bucks host the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul.

This year marks ESPN's 19th consecutive season producing the NBA Finals, dating back to the 2002-03 season.

MONDAY

Home Run Derby


The Weekend of Champions doesn't end on Sunday! The Major League Baseball Home Run Derby airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ESPN.

The broadcast team for the Home Run Derby will see Karl Ravech making the call with analyst Eduardo Perez and reporters Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.
