wine

Surplus in grapes may not mean cheaper wine prices

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The wine industry is dealing with too much of a good thing - a statewide surplus estimated at 5%.

Tanks are already full, so a large number of grape vineyards didn't even get picked last year.

"For the first time in probably three to four decades, we saw a number of grapes that were left to hang on the vine that were unpurchased by buyers," says Allied Grape Growers President Jeff Bitter.

Bitter says the surplus hit growers hard in the central coast, north coast and Lodi area.

Some valley growers were able to turn to secondary markets and sold their grapes for brandy and grape concentrate.

We have an excess of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir, but Bitter doesn't expect a dramatic drop in wine prices.

"The fact that grape prices are down alone doesn't necessarily mean wine prices are going to come down," Bitter said.

Bitter says the grape cost amounts to just 15% of the cost to make a bottle of wine.

"What would drive prices down more for wine would be the fact that there's an over-supply in wineries, and they're going to look to discount inventory in order to move it," Bitter said.

Winegrape acreage in California grew 20% over the past decade, but wine shipments have slowed in recent years.

To correct the supply situation, Bitter believes 50,000 acres of wine grapes need to be removed, including several vineyards in the valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofoodwinewine industrydrinking
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINE
Snoop Dogg-inspired wine to be released this summer
Fresno State Winery offering $5 shipping, curbside pick-up for orders
Virtual wine trail in Madera County brings community together
Local wineries see rise in sales during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News