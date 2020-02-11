wine

Wine prices to drop due to excess in supply of grapes

Look out for better-quality wines at lower prices. Experts at a recent winemakers' conference say growers have produced large crops of quality grapes over the last two years.

Allied Grape Growers highlighted a problem many California grape farmers are facing: there is too much supply. In its latest newsletter, the organization says an estimated 100,000 tons of grapes were left hanging on vines without buyers last year.

Demand for wine is also dwindling. The newsletter says data published in the Gomberg Fredrikson Report found the number of California wine exports have consistently dropped since 2014.

Experts say distributors will be forced to offer discounts at every price-point.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesswinewine industryu.s. & worldalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINE
Snoop Dogg-inspired wine to be released this summer
Fresno State Winery offering $5 shipping, curbside pick-up for orders
Virtual wine trail in Madera County brings community together
Local wineries see rise in sales during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News