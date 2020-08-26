Valley company offers boutique wine tasting experience at home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wine is being showcased online and delivered to you."Brix and Barrel is an online wine shop and bottle club. What we try to do is source wine from throughout California from small hard-working wineries and make it easier for people to get their wine," said Trevor Clinard, Brix and Barrel Founder.He's now working from his Clovis house during this pandemic and helping people enjoy a boutique experience in the comforts of their own home."From sparkling wine that's made in original style called petit natural, which is kind of funky, to more of your standard cabernets that are made by some of the people that have the style of Caymus and that California bold stuff," Clinard said.You can purchase a single bottle or be a member of a bottle club for $55 or $65 a month.He's worked with small Valley winemakers like Marechal in Sanger. He believes wine is a social activity."The social part of wine has been really elevated when doing things during COVID. During COVID, I saw people desperately trying to connect, so I started something called Wine Wednesday," Clinard said.During that time, he interviews wine makers and those tasting.He's also found a way to help small business struggling during pandemic with wine relief.Clinard says while business has ebbed and flow, he's thankful for local support.You can sip wine and help a good cause. On September 2, Brix and Barrel will host an online fundraiser for Feed the Frontlines Fresno.