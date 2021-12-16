Sugar Bowl Ski Resort opens to season pass holders

NORDEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ski resorts are starting to open for the season, thanks to some fresh powder on the ground.In Northern California, Sugar Bowl is among those resorts now welcoming skiers and snowboarders to the mountain.The resort opened for the season yesterday after this week's storm dumped plenty of snow in the Sierra... and even more is on the way."Just four days ago, there was no snow at all and to have nearly 60 inches on the ground and skiers and snowboarders here having fun. We're having fun too," says Drew Jackson.Right now, Sugar Bowl is only open to season pass holders.Three lifts are up and running with more hopefully coming soon.