ski resorts

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort opens to season pass holders

EMBED <>More Videos

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort opens to season pass holders

NORDEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ski resorts are starting to open for the season, thanks to some fresh powder on the ground.

In Northern California, Sugar Bowl is among those resorts now welcoming skiers and snowboarders to the mountain.

The resort opened for the season yesterday after this week's storm dumped plenty of snow in the Sierra... and even more is on the way.

"Just four days ago, there was no snow at all and to have nearly 60 inches on the ground and skiers and snowboarders here having fun. We're having fun too," says Drew Jackson.

Right now, Sugar Bowl is only open to season pass holders.

Three lifts are up and running with more hopefully coming soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiaski reportsnowskiingnorthern californiaski resortssnowstorm
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SKI RESORTS
Squaw Valley changes 'offensive' name of famed resort
Korean immigrants take risk, find success as owners of Pines Resort
Brown bear chases skier down slope: VIDEO
Skier hanging from chairlift caught by rescuers: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News