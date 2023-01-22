Businesses reap the benefits of a busy day at Shaver Lake

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a packed day at China Peak Mountain Resort with hundreds making their way to enjoy the snow and some even being turned around.

But local businesses were happy to support the high demand on Saturday.

Clovis resident, Khang Tran, said he was a little concerned with how much snow fell in the mountains but was quickly surprised by what he saw.

"As soon as we headed to the gas station, we saw plenty of snow, so a lot of snow here," said Tran.

He is one of many Valley visitors who stopped in Shaver Lake.

Tran said his daughter loves the snow, so he decided to drive up the mountain for some sledding.

Shaver Lake Sports shop technician, Cole Marshall said, they've had a rush on rentals.

"Today we were really busy, we had about 110 to 120 things go out today," said Marshall.

China Peak Mountain Resort was so packed it had to turn people away because of the lack of parking spaces.

That also meant some of the folks who rented equipment had to bring it back without getting to use it.

But Marshall said don't worry if that happens to you.

"We do, do a rain check if you do get turned back from China Peak if they are closed," said Marshall.

China Peak General Manager, Tim Cohee said, the perfect conditions made for one of the busiest days in years on Saturday, and people could see more traffic and delays throughout the weekend. But he believes it's worth the wait.

"Tomorrow is another day. So, if you didn't get up today, come tomorrow, come Monday. It's gonna be great every day," said Cohee.

He said Sunday is expected to be a busy day as well. The biggest piece of advice is to plan ahead and bring tire chains.