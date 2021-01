Resources throughout Central California with winter storms expected

Warming Centers in Madera County will be available at the following locations:

Dinuba - Station 3

Cutler-Orosi- Station 4

Alpaugh- Station 9

Lemon Cove- Station 13

Three Rivers- Station 14

Lindsay- Station 15

West Olive- Station 19

Doyle Colony- Station 20

Pixley- Station 27

Earlimart- Station 28

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley communities are helping residents stay prepared before this week's strong weather system rolls through.14225 Road 28, Madera, CABoth sand and sand bags are provided.25950 Avenue 18 1/2, Madera CAOnly sand is provided at this location.35141 Bonadelle Avenue, Madera, CABoth sand and sand bags are provided.Avenue 24 & Road 19, Madera CAOnly sand is provided at this location.47050 Road 417, Coarsegold, CABoth sand and sand bags are provided.53488 Road 200, North Fork, CABoth sand and sand bags are provided.48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst CABoth sand and sand bags are provided.1030 South Gateway Drive, Madera CAHours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 4 pmOnly sand bags are provided at this location."E" Street & 14th Street, Madera CAOnly sand is provided at this location.360 North 1st Street, Chowchilla CAOnly sand is provided at this location.130 South 2nd Street, Chowchilla CAHours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 4 pmOnly sand bags are provided at this location.12 Trinity Ave, Chowchilla CA 93610Hours: After city hall business hours onlyOnly sand bags are provided at this location.Address: 2725 Falcon Drive, Madera CAHours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pmAddress: 48267 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst CAHours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pmAddress: 701 East 5th Street, Madera CAHours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pmBoth sand bags and sand will be provided at the following fire departments:For more information, you can visit their website The City of Clovis is offering a sand-bag fill up location on Sunnyside and Los Altos.It's a self-filling station with a limit of 10 bags per group and will be available through Sunday. The station is open 24 hours.