Fresno couple accused of stealing millions of dollars while posing as caregivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno hairstylist and his girlfriend are accused of stealing millions of dollars from a mentally ill man while posing as his caregivers.

Officials say 46-year-old Anthony Flores, also known as Anton David, was charged by a grand jury with several counts, including fraud.

Federal agents arrested Flores in Fresno last week.

His girlfriend and co-defendant, 39-year-old Anna Moore, is a former yoga studio owner in Fresno. She was also arrested.

The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

According to court documents, the two suspects moved into the victim's Malibu home in 2017.

Investigators say the suspects convinced the victim to transfer more than $2.7 million dollars into their own bank accounts before his death.

Flores has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 10th.