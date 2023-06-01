Video shows Fresno woman confessing in fatal shooting of sister, newborn niece

A taped confession played in court on Wednesday captured a Fresno woman admitting to killing her own sister and three-week-old niece.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A taped confession played in court on Wednesday captured a Fresno woman admitting to killing her own sister and three-week-old niece.

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, are accused of killing 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old daughter Celine in September of last year while they was sleeping in their southwest Fresno home.

The entire family was in court and on the edge of their seats as they listened to the chilling confession.

A detective in the video can be heard asking, "Can you show me how you were pointing it?"

Solorio-Rivera responds, "Like this," as she pointed the gun out. "I was like this, probably like that."

The detective said, "Did you mean to shoot her in the face?"

Solorio-Rivera said, "Did I meant to shot her?", the detective responded, "In the face?" and she responded, "Yeah."

Action News was not able to show the suspects faces as they appeared in court Wednesday.

Yanelly and Yarelly's younger sister was a witness, testifying that she saw Arroyo-Morales running from the garage outside of her home the morning of the murder.

She was home when the shooting happened.

Just moments before the shooting, she went outside to close the gate so the dogs wouldn't get out.

"I remember shutting the gate when I officially shut it that's when I heard these four gunshots go off - I thought they were sounds from somewhere far away," said the younger sister.

She did not tell detectives about seeing Arroyo because of fear of retaliation.

Lead Detective Justin Baroni also took the stand, explaining two sisters were fighting before Yanelly's death.

"They had a strained relationship at the time and they used to be good friends," Baroni said. "At one point, the Police were called to the house and the police took a firearm from Yarelly that she had purchased and it was because of Yanelly."

Court documents we obtained months after the murders revealed a possible motive.

Yarelly told police she was jealous of the attention her sister and her newborn baby were getting and she wanted that for herself and her own children.