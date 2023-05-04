Woman arrested for threatening boy with autism, grandfather at Los Banos food truck

The grandfather and grandson want to move their food truck to a safer spot but say it will cost about $600 for the new permits.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bentley and Papas Hotdogs has been in business for almost three months in Los Banos.

What's special about this food truck is it's run by 11-year-old Bentley and his grandpa Dennis Lingo.

Bentley has autism and was non-verbal for the first four years of his life.

Lingo says opening this business has been a lifelong dream of his.

But since he bought the truck about 20 years ago, it's taken on a new meaning.

"It was very important for me to build this truck because of Bentley," explained Lingo.

The small business sits on G Street across from the courthouse.

On Saturday afternoon, Bentley and Lingo had an unexpected visitor.

Authorities say Liza Meza approached the food truck and asked for water.

When she realized she wasn't going to be served water, officials say she reached for the tip jar, but she couldn't get any money.

Investigators say Meza then allegedly threatened Lingo and Bentley's lives.

Meza was taken into custody later that day on several charges including threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Her bail is set at $26,000.

"It's overwhelming. It's aggravating. And I'm upset to say the least because someday I'm not gonna be here to protect my son has a go on with life. Who's going to protect my son from incidents like this when I'm not around," said Kelli Caperon, Bentley's mom.

Caperon says the whole family is shaken up from the incident.

They want to move to a safer location but say it will cost about $600 for the new permits.

Caperon says they've invested thousands of dollars already.

So, they're asking for the community's help in the form of donations.

Whatever money is left over will be donated to the Carlos Viera Foundation.

It's a non-profit that helped Kelli find peace during difficult times while raising Bentley.

"It's important for me to give back. So, they can continue to give it to other kids because we're all in this together. It takes a village of strong people," said Caperon.

If you'd like to help, you can donate to the family's GoFundMe account by clicking here.