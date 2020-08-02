60-year-old woman dies after crashing car in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash in central Fresno left a 60-year-old woman dead on Saturday.The victim was driving westbound on Highway 180 just west of Highway 41 when she slammed into a center median.A passing CHP officer saw the wrecked car following the crash and tried rendering aid, but it was too late.The woman was pronounced dead at CRMC and investigators are still looking into what may have caused her to lose control.