A woman has died following a house fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was found dead in a Tulare County home that caught fire.

Lindsay firefighters responded to the home on North Eastwood and Kern Street just before 5 Friday evening.

Officials learned a person was possibly still inside but because of the size of the fire, crews could not go inside and search.

Tulare County Fire and Porterville Fire Departments also helped out.

After the fire was out, crews found a woman's body inside the basement of the home.

The incident remained under investigation.