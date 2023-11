The search is on for the driver who struck a woman and fled the scene in Northwest Fresno Wednesday night.

Woman hospitalized after being struck in Northwest Fresno, search is on for driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a driver who hit a woman in Northwest Fresno and then left the scene.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Blackstone and Ashlan avenues.

Police say the woman was walking in a crosswalk when she was hit by the car.

The vehicle is described as a black car, but the make and model are not known.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

She is expected to survive.