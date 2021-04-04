45-year-old woman hit and killed by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 45-year-old woman has died after being run over by a car in central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 8 am near Shields and West.

Police say the woman was laying on the ground in the parking lot of the 99 Cent Only store when the incident happened. A woman driving did not notice someone on the ground and ran her over.



Authorities say the woman was homeless and it is not known why she was on the ground.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The driver is cooperating with authorities and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
