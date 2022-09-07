Woman hit and killed by semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says

Officers say the woman was in the middle lane of the 99 when the semi driver didn't see her in time and ended up running into her.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 99 in central Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened northbound on the 99 near the Olive Avenue off-ramp.

Officers say the woman was in the middle lane of the highway when the semi-driver didn't see her in time and ended up running into her.

The driver pulled over immediately.

Officers do not know why the woman was in the road.

She died at the scene.

Road closures were in place but have since been lifted.