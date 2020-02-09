Woman killed in northwest Fresno crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who died in a car crash in northwest Fresno Saturday morning has been identified as 32-year-old Elisa Estrada of Fresno.

Police say she was driving southbound on Valentine, near Ashlan, around 2:00 a.m.

Officers say she lost control of her car and slammed into a brick wall.

She died shortly after the accident. Police are investigating what may have caused the crash.

