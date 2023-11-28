The search for 19-year-old Melanie Camacho came to a tragic end following the discovery of her body just days after her car was found on fire.

Suspect in 19-year-old Madera County woman's death has criminal past, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for 19-year-old Melanie Camacho came to a tragic end following the discovery of her body just days after her car was found on fire.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office said Camacho's remains were found in an orchard near Avenue 20, west of Highway 99.

Officials say Camacho's ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Vicente Jasso, has been arrested for her death.

Detectives discovered Jasso dated Camacho for three months before the two broke up a few days before Thanksgiving.

The sheriff's office said Camacho was last seen leaving her job at Auto Zone in Madera around 10:15 Friday night.

Friends and coworkers told investigators she was going to see Jasso.

Monday morning, he was taken into custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase along Highway 99.

Authorities said the suspect has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2016.

"He was arrested for fighting in public, he has multiple arrests for felony evading and reckless driving, he's been arrested for trespassing, and in 2020 he was arrested for witness intimidation and violation of domestic violence restraining order," said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

22-year-old Jose Lopez Hernandez was arrested on Sunday night as an accessory to Camacho's murder.

"This is an extremely tragic situation and not the outcome we'd had hoped for," said Sheriff Pogue.

As the investigation continues, local domestic violence advocates are sharing their condolences.

"I was heartbroken by the story today, and there are no words. She's a 19-year-old girl who should have the rest of her life in front of her," said Marjaree Mason Center CEO Nicole Linder.

She adds that the conversation about dating needs to be an open dialogue with parents and teens.

Linder encourages young people to trust their intuition when it comes to who they decide to date.

"Feeling love from the person that is making you fearful, making you feel insecure, if they're making you feel back about your family, and your friends and your choice of activities and your clothing, and just in general who you are, you're with the wrong person," said Linder.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information regarding Camacho's disappearance or death to reach out to investigators.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Camacho's family.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.